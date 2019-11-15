Fijian Broadcasting Corporation turns 66 today

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today celebrates its sixty-sixth birthday.

FBC traces its history to 1935 when it first began operating under license from the Posts and Telegraphs Department with the call sign ZJV.

At the end of 1952, the legislative council passed the Broadcasting Commission Bill and the commission members were appointed in June 1953.

On July 1st in 1954, the commission’s first programme was broadcast as part of the official opening ceremony.

FBC Radio Programs Manager Shammi Lochan highlighted that FBC started with three radio stations which are Radio Fiji One, Radio Fiji Two and Radio Fiji Three which is now known as Gold FM.

Lochan adds that this was then followed by the launch of Mirchi FM in 1989 with Bula FM and 2day FM to follow.

Since then there has been no turning back for FBC as it now runs six radio stations in three languages and has three free to air TV channels.

Lochan also highlighted that FBC continues to grow from strength to strength each year under the leadership of CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FBC is now one of the most successful broadcasting companies in the Pacific.