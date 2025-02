[Source: Fiji Government]

Fiji’s embassy in the State of Israel will be located in Jerusalem.

Necessary risk assessments will be undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, in consultation with relevant agencies, prior to and during the establishment process.

Fiji and Israel established diplomatic relations in 1970 and forged partnerships across security and peacekeeping, agriculture and climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

Click Here for Viti Plus Link