Fiji shines at 2025 Australasian HM Awards

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji and the wider Pacific have once again made their mark on the international hospitality stage, with outstanding recognition at the 2025 Australasian HM Awards held at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

Leading the celebrations was Lachlan Walker, Regional General Manager for Fiji and the Pacific at IHG Hotels & Resorts, who received the Ashley Spencer Service to the Industry Award, one of the evening’s most prestigious honours.

The award recognises individuals whose enduring contributions, leadership, and advocacy have shaped hospitality across Australasia.

Article continues after advertisement

Walker’s success is rooted in a philosophy of people, purpose, and place. With decades of experience in luxury and lifestyle hospitality, he has strengthened the identity of Fijian and Pacific hospitality through cultural connection, investment in local talent, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional guest experiences.

Adding to the Pacific’s achievements, Akshay Singh, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing, Fiji and Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts, was named Sales Associate of the Year.

Singh’s visionary approach and dedication to sustainable tourism have amplified Fiji’s presence in the global market while championing the positive impact of tourism on local communities.

Fiji’s hospitality excellence was further recognised with the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa being named Highly Commended in the Fijian Hotel of the Year category, cementing its status as one of the region’s leading luxury resorts.

Walker says this recognition is meaningful for everyone in Fiji and the Pacific

“I am humbled to be acknowledged alongside Akshay. These awards truly reflect the passion, care and professionalism our colleagues bring to work every day. Their commitment to welcoming guests with genuine Fijian hospitality is what sets us apart. I would like to thank the Hotel Management Awards for this honour, and express my deep appreciation to our owners, the Fiji National Provident Fund, for their continued trust and support. This achievement belongs to all of us.”

These accolades reinforce that Fiji and the Pacific are not just keeping pace with Australasia’s top destinations—they are helping shape the future of hospitality across the region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.