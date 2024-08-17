Fiji eyes fisheries collaboration with China

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed Fiji’s interest in working with China to develop the fisheries sector.

During his visit to Ninghai Village in Fujian Province, Rabuka highlighted the potential benefits of collaborating on ecological conservation, eco-friendly aquaculture and fish farming.

Ninghai, a coastal village in the Lumen Port area has become a model for poverty alleviation through successful fish farming.

Rabuka says that Fiji’s coastal communities could learn from Ninghai’s approach to improve their livelihoods and strengthen the economy.

He stressed the importance of closer cooperation with China to enhance sustainable aquaculture practices and knowledge-sharing between the two nations.

Rabuka also learned that Ninghai Village, once impoverished, now earns over ¥1 million annually and is planning significant investments to boost tourism.

Fiji aims to make its fisheries sector more resilient, productive, and sustainable, contributing to better livelihoods, community development and economic growth.