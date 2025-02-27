Fiji braces for heavy rain

file photo

Tropical Cyclone Seru is currently located far southwest of Fiji and continues to track southeastward.

The Fiji Meteorological Service reports that this system is expected to bring rain to most parts of the country starting today.

Cloudy periods with showers and isolated heavy falls are forecasted for the Western and Northern Divisions, as well as Kadavu and the Southern Lau Group.

Article continues after advertisement

Showers are expected to increase and develop into more persistent rainfall throughout the day.

Persistent heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for all small streams and flood-prone regions.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain lies to the south of Fiji, directing a north to northeast wind flow over the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.