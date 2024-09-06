Fiji and World Bank strengthen ties

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga has expressed his interest in learning from Fiji’s development challenges and exploring how the World Bank can best leverage financing, partnerships, and knowledge to support Fiji and the broader region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, held a bilateral meeting with Banga, in Suva yesterday.

Professor Prasad congratulated President Banga on his recent appointment and the strong performance of the World Bank Group in FY24.

He emphasized Fiji’s support for a robust and ambitious IDA21 replenishment.

Professor Prasad also expressed eagerness to continue collaborating with the World Bank to strengthen Fiji’s role as a regional hub, improve health sector programs, and expand access to climate financing.