Fiji and Samoa further expand their bilateral ties

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (right), Samoan Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa. [Source: Fiji Government]

Fiji and Samoa continue to elevate to newer heights in areas of people to people, cultural and sporting links.

This comes as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Samoan counterpart, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, officially signed the Development Cooperation Agreement yesterday.

This also aims to boost collective participation and advocacy in regional forums and on the global stage to address pressing challenges.

Rabuka says that as island nations, they have much in common, from similar development challenges to opportunities.



The Prime Minister says he is confident that through their shared experiences, they will be exploring new opportunities in identified areas.



The official signing took place at the margins of the Pacific Island Forum Leaders Special Retreat currently held in Nadi.