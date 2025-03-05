Fiji and Canada forge stronger diplomatic ties

[ Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs ]

Fiji and Canada are working together to solidify partnerships in areas such as economy and trade, air connectivity, people-to-people links, tourism, climate change adaptation, and oceans.

This was discussed between Fiji’s Non-Resident High Commissioner to Canada, Ratu Ilisoni Vuidreketi, when presenting his credentials to Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada Mary May Simon.

Vuidreketi and Simon also talked about the aspiration to elevate engagements in promoting common goals on long-term prosperity, peace, and security.

The credentials ceremony took place at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General.

