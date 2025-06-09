Fiji Airways flight safely landed

[Source: 1News]

Fiji Airways flight FJ450 has safely landed at the Christchurch Airport following bird strike incident.

The flight traveling from Christchurch to Nadi had encountered a bird strike shortly after take-off today.

Fiji Airways had confirmed the flight was holding in the air to burn off fuel and reach the necessary weight for a safe landing.

The national carrier had also reaffirmed earlier that all guests and crew were safe on board, with no injuries reported.

