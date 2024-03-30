Fiji Airways Airbus undergoing repairs

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways has reassured passengers that there have been no further flight disruptions following a ground incident involving one of its Airbus A350-900s at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening.

Despite the cancellation of flight FJ811 on March 27th, all other services are operating as usual with alternative aircraft covering the affected flights.

Images of the damaged aircraft have been circulating on social media platforms.

The damaged Airbus A350-900 is currently undergoing repairs with Fiji Airways actively participating in an investigation led by Los Angeles World Airports, the entity overseeing the airport.

Fortunately, no passengers or crew were onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident.