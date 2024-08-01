Fiji Airports invests $6m in fire and rescue fleet

[Source: Fiji Airports / Facebook]

Fiji Airports has invested approximately $6m for their three new Rosenbauer Panther 6*6 Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting vehicles.

Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says these assets marked a major enhancement to our fire and rescue fleet and a significant upgrade to our firefighting capabilities.

Nawari says the three vehicles are equipped to meet the highest standard of aviation fire safety.

He adds that they also acknowledge the work of the Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) fire fighters for their commitment to ensuring safety at the airports.

The recent arrival of the two new vehicles complemented the one that arrived last year.