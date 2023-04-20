FHTA welcomes Vanua Levu tourism project

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington

The approval of the Tourism Development Programme in Vanua Levu has been welcomed by the tourism industry.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says the announcement by Cabinet comes at a critical time when the industry is working hard to gain back lost ground.

She says it is a timely development due to the urgent need for new development projects that will provide the required impetus for investor confidence, especially in areas that have been identified for sustainable tourism opportunities.

Lockington says the development will have a significantly positive impact on the region’s tourism industry by attracting more visitors, creating more business opportunities for local operators, providing more jobs and boosting economic growth.

The Tourism Development Programme is funded by the World Bank, valued at over $120 million and includes the upgrading of airports.