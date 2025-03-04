FEO prepares for local government election

The Fijian Elections Office is conducting a polling venue assessment, including evaluating potential locations for the local government elections.

The assessment is a crucial part of the preparations to ensure smooth and fair elections, allowing for a well-organized polling process.

This was highlighted by the Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, who stated that she believes the local government elections are scheduled to take place in September or October.

“We are doing the polling venue assessment, and they are also assessing the possible polling venues for the local government elections. So, things are happening behind the scenes, but we will be able to talk more about it when we have the regulations, so we can legally discuss those things.”

Mataiciwa adds that there is a need for manpower in preparation for the local government elections.

She also mentions that once the regulations are received, they will be able to discuss the operations and logistics and inform the public accordingly.

