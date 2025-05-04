FENC Fiji raises awareness through walkathon

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children Fiji held its Western Division walkathon yesterday, starting from Churchill Park and ending at Natabua High School Hall in Lautoka.

The event, led by Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chair Dr. Ram Raju, was part of FENC Fiji’s annual effort to raise awareness on how communities can come together to support the most vulnerable.

Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar says the initiative in Lautoka was about uniting the community to drive positive change.

Nambiar says the organization is also working with partners to support single mothers and women through capacity-building programs.

She says their work extends beyond education, responding to cases of domestic violence, house fires, and families in crisis.

“The walkathon is part of our whole yearly event where we do this to raise awareness of how we can help the society. Our main objective is to help the poorest of the poor and the vulnerable in our community. Every day you hear things happening in our society which are heartbreaking.”

FENC Fiji received $300,000 from the government last year, enabling support for over 7,000 students, including those in maritime areas.

The foundation remains committed to responding wherever help is needed, ensuring that no child is turned away.

