FCEF hits back at FTUC National Secretary

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has hit out at the National Secretary of the Fiji Trade Union Congress, Felix Anthony, for his comments on the national minimum wage.

Anthony had stated that employers should stop using the minimum wage as an excuse for their struggling businesses.

FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard argues that employers consider all costs across their businesses, not just wages.

Article continues after advertisement



FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard.

Bernard claims that the high cost of doing business in Fiji is a significant challenge.

He also claims that the country’s skills crisis and low productivity are further driving up costs.

He also says that next month’s minimum wage increase will mark a 54% rise in the national minimum wage over the past three years.

Bernard further claims that during this period, increases in corporate tax and VAT have amounted to an 11% rise, adding to overall business costs.

He argues that these rising expenses raise valid concerns about business sustainability.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.