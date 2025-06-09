FCEF backs Return & Earn Fiji for cleaner communities

Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF) CEO Edward Bernard

The Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF) has thrown its support behind Return & Earn Fiji, calling it a practical and proven way to tackle the country’s waste crisis while strengthening the recycling economy.

Speaking at TOPEX 2025, FCEF highlighted the early success of the Sigatoka pilot centre, which has already collected more than 99,000 PET bottles and 129,000 aluminium cans—over 2.3 tonnes of waste kept out of rivers, villages and landfills.

FCEF CEO Edward Bernard says the results show “the power of simple, well-designed systems that benefit households, support local enterprises, and move Fiji toward a real circular economy.”

Article continues after advertisement

Funded by eight major beverage companies, Return & Earn Fiji will allow people to return PET bottles and aluminium cans of any brand for a five-cent refund—a model expected to support families, schools, villages and micro-businesses by turning litter into income.

Return & Earn Fiji representative Dwain Qalovaki told TOPEX the programme will create jobs, strengthen supply chains and empower communities to protect Fiji’s natural environment while earning a modest but meaningful return.

FCEF says the initiative delivers cleaner towns, reduced pressure on waste services, and a strong foundation for future Container Deposit Legislation. It also commended the programme’s commitment to transparency through regular public reporting.

“With industry collaboration, community participation and national policy now taking shape, Return & Earn Fiji is charting a practical path toward a cleaner, healthier, more sustainable Fiji,”

FCEF is encouraging businesses, schools and households to get involved as the programme expands nationwide in 2025.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.