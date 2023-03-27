Expect 100-day plan balance sheet: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that only a few of the items listed in the first 100-day plan have been achieved.

He says that there will be an announcement in early April, along with a balance sheet disclosing what has been achieved and what has not under the coalition government.

“When the one hundred days come up that’s in early April, we will make the announcement and give you a balance sheet of what has been achieved and what has not been.”

There are a number of agenda items listed in the first 100-day plan, like the forgiving of TELS loans, which are yet to be finalized as discussions continue in these remaining days.

But there are quite a number of key initiatives listed in the plan that has been achieved so far, including the review of public holidays, travel bans, reinstatement of the GCC, and reviews of retirement age, public service, and enterprise positions.