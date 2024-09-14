EU boosts Fiji's sustainable development efforts

European Union Civil Society, Gender and Human Rights Head Pedro Velazquez [Source: X]

Involving rural communities in the transition to sustainable energy ensures that the benefits are distributed more equitably.

European Union Civil Society, Gender and Human Rights Head Pedro Velazquez says this move will also ensure solutions are more effective, resilient, and aligned with local needs and conditions.

He states that EU is one of the donor partners in the Pacific and is committed to providing support to its member nations in designing inclusive policies that are beneficial for all communities.

“What we try to do with different modalities of projects is to reach everybody as much as we can, to leave no one behind. And, of course, we, the European Union, cannot cover all the rural communities, but this project will have a list of rural communities here and in Vanua Levu, if I remember correctly, that will be subject to initiatives and projects very concrete to address these challenges.”

Velazquez says that with Fiji’s efforts towards the fight against climate change, they will be able to achieve its zero net carbon emission goal by 2050.

He adds that reaching carbon emission goals is vital for Fiji’s environmental sustainability, economic stability, and global standing, while also ensuring the health and well-being of its population.