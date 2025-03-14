Empowering sustainability through consumer rights

Consumer rights towards sustainability is about empowering individuals to make informed choices that support the well-being of the planet while safeguarding their own interests.

As Fiji is at the forefront of the climate change crisis, it’s vital that consumers are aware of their rights to access products and services that are environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, and produced with minimal harm.

This was stressed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, while officiating at the World Consumer Rights Day celebration this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that micro, small, and medium enterprises, which employ over 60% of our workforce, are struggling to adopt sustainable practices due to limited resources.

“The Access to Funding Bill is your tool to lead this transition. A just transition means ensuring that MSMEs are empowered to embrace sustainable practices that enhance their profitability and environmental conservation. This is progress, but progress demands accountability. We will strengthen consumer laws to punish greenwashing and reward genuine sustainability.”

Kamikamica adds that effective policies and governance frameworks are essential in guiding Fiji’s transition to sustainability.

He emphasizes that empowering local communities to manage their resources ensures more effective and lasting sustainability efforts.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil stresses the importance of government and businesses working together to ensure that sustainability and consumer rights go hand in hand.

“A just transition demands action from all stakeholders,” she says, “which, as I mentioned, includes individuals, communities, businesses, and the government alike. Consumers have the right to fair, sustainable, and safe products. Businesses have the responsibility to provide them.”

Meanwhile, this year’s Consumer Rights Day celebration theme is “A Just Transition to Sustainable Living.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.