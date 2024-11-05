Electoral Chair nomination begins

The Electoral Commission has begun the process of selecting a new Chairperson following the recent resignation of Barbara Malimali.

Section 75(6) of the Constitution, candidates for this crucial role must be individuals who are either serving judges or possess the qualifications required for a judicial appointment.

The Commission is currently evaluating potential nominees who meet the constitutional criteria, seeking a candidate capable of upholding the integrity and independence essential to the role.

This transition comes at a significant time as the Commission prepares for upcoming electoral activities, with the new Chairperson expected to lead the body through essential decision-making processes.