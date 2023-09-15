USP signs MOU with Endeavour

[Source: Supplied]

The University of the South Pacific has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with specialist digital transformation consulting firm Spirit of Endeavour from Malaysia yesterday.

The MOU will focus on capacity building, enterprise skills development, research, and knowledge sharing.

One of the critical outcomes targeted by this MoU will be a programme that will allow USP students to benefit from the learning experiences from some of the Fiji Government projects in which Endeavour is involved, such as the Fiji Ease of Doing Business Project.

This program will extend to relevant knowledge-sharing activities, including seminars and research projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says such a public-private partnership initiative promises the creation of an innovative partnership for capacity building and knowledge sharing.

Endeavour is a Malaysia-based consulting firm that specializes in digital innovation and transformation.