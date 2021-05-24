Home

Education

Students encouraged to take up TVET

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 4:35 pm
Education Minister, Premila Kumar

Technical and vocational education and training are viable options for students so that there is no over-supply of workers in the formal sector.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says blue-collar jobs are not low-wage jobs as many believe and provide hands-on experience that becomes valuable over time.

“It’s unfortunate that in our community, we look at TVET as it’s a course for someone whose not that bright but in reality world over that’s not how they treat TVET”.

Article continues after advertisement

Director of the National Training and Productivity Centre, Doctor Isimeli Tagicakiverata says the industry requires exceptional levels of accuracy, skills and knowledge for designated services.

“I strongly disagree with this statement because if you think about it when we give our cars for servicing and repairs, we expect our mechanics to fix them correctly, so the point is – TVET jobs require high levels of skills and knowledge”.

Stakeholders are encouraging the 30% of Year 13 students who failed their final year examinations to consider blue-collar work which also proved sustainable during the pandemic.

