Radrodro looks at enrollment discrimination

Some parents are still facing difficulties enrolling their children, while others are being turned away despite coming prepared in uniforms.

The Ministry of Education has also received complaints of students being asked to find another school after attending classes for a few days.

Minister Aseri Radrodro confirms receiving complaints about these unfair and discriminatory enrollment criteria used by some school heads.

He emphasizes that the 2023 Denarau Declaration must be respected, ensuring all children are accepted into a school.

He says academic performance or any other distinguishing factor should not be the sole enrollment criterion.

Minister Radrodro advises parents and guardians facing enrollment difficulties to contact their nearest District Education Office for assistance.

He urges school heads and principals to be sympathetic and understanding of parents’ struggles to get their children educated.