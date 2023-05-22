President stresses importance of education

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Education is crucial for personal growth, societal progress, and the pursuit of knowledge and opportunities.

This was highlighted by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during students of the Early Childhood Learning Center’s visits to the State House last week.

Speaking to the students, he emphasized the importance of reading.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame says that when students know how to read, they can conquer the world.

He urged students to master the art of reading, as it will carry them a long way in their pursuit of education.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Beacon Learning Center is a private school located on Matana Street in Nakasi.