Fiji boosts early childhood learning

The Fiji Early Childhood Teachers Association Conference plays a pivotal role in shaping early childhood education through Na Noda Mataniciva, and the Fiji’s national ECE curriculum guideline.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, officiated the opening of the 47th Fiji Early Childhood Teachers Association Conference and the national launch of the Social Emotional Learning Training Package and Training of Trainers at Penang Sangam High School in Rakiraki.

This was the first time the national conference was hosted in Ra, marking a historic milestone for early childhood education in the province. The event brought together teachers, partners, and education stakeholders to strengthen the quality of early learning across Fiji.

This was first developed 17 years ago, the curriculum is now being updated with UNICEF support to include early literacy and early numeracy, ensuring it meets the needs of today’s children and teachers.

Radrodro adds that Na Noda Mataniciva continues to guide ECE teaching in Fiji and has influenced early learning across the Pacific.

The Coalition Government has increased its commitment to early childhood education with a $32 million budget allocation this year, a $10 million increase from the previous year.

This is to ensure that 1,423 teachers across 873 centres are now full-time staff, supporting over 18,000 children in pre-primary education.

The rollout of full-day pre-primary programs began on 1 August 2025 in all Ministry-registered centres, providing more structured learning opportunities while supporting parents and communities.

