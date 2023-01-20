Education is the key: Kedrayate

Education is the key to economic development.

This is the reason behind the resumption of the Tailevu Provincial Council Scholarship, which has been advertised for students at various local institutions this year.

Scholarship Committee Head, Dr Akanisi Kedrayate says education is one of the top priorities in the development plan.

“You need to change their mindset, you need to make them be innovative and creative, while holding strong to the values of Tailevu and what we were brought up in, but we need to move with time so that is why education is one of the top priorities in the development plan.”

Dr Kedrayate says the Tailevu Provincial Council is planning to provide 20 scholarships this year.

Kedrayate says over 179 scholarships have been given out so far with 80 graduates.