Digital addiction linked to social risks

Young Fijians are spending more time on smartphones and gadgets, raising concerns about their wellbeing.

This, according to Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru. He warned that too much screen time keeps children offline and limits social and physical activity.

Saukuru said urgent action was needed to guide youth back to meaningful activities.

He stressed that parents must keep children busy with productive pursuits.

“We have witnessed the rise of smartphones and their profound effects on our Gen Z youth. It’s crucial to adopt a holistic approach to guide them back on track.”

Saukuru linked screen time to broader societal problems, including unemployment, drug use and the spread of HIV.

He urged leaders and families to work together to protect youth from crime especially with increased online activity since COVID-19.

Government programs such as youth sports initiatives, aim to encourage offline engagement and help young people balance technology with healthy, real-world activities.

