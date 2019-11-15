Development in Fiji is not the job of the government alone: PM

Development in Fiji is not the job of the government alone says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Commissioning a community-built crossing at Nasolo Village in Bua yesterday, Bainimarama says they depend on communities to work together and seize new opportunities especially during COVID-19.

Bainimarama says the Government creates an environment that encourages initiatives and rewards responsible risk-taking.

Using the new Faith Bridge as an example, the PM says the initiative is one of many projects the Nasolo Development Trust has undertaken.

“ Some are financed through soli, and some generate revenue. But all are carried out with your own muscle and sweat and your own tools and with your own brain power and organizational skills. The Village farming project has generated enough income to finance the purchase of a truck, and you have yaqona plants to produce for years to come. Through your different committees, you have built a fueling center, a yaqona nursery and a village store, and you now host the Nasolo 7s Rugby Tournament for the first time, taking it out of Labasa.”

While paying tribute to the spirit of cooperation and hard work of the villagers, Bainimarama says the country is built through the efforts of scores of communities like Nasolo.

“You built this bridge in only three short weeks. And I want to especially congratulate the young people of this Village, who started this project and raised $3,000 to defray the costs. The Nasolo Development Trust contributed some $13,000 of its hard-earned cash, and then I understand some Good Samaritans kicked in another $2,000.”

The Prime Minister says a bridge is not just a structure, it represents opportunity by making transportation of goods and people easier.