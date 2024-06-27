Delaituatua subdivison returned to the landowner

Landowners of the Yavusa o Tuatua near Labasa are hopeful that the Delaituatua subdivision development project will proceed despite challenges involving parties.

Turaga ni Yavusa o Tuatua Peni Masilago says the land was returned to the mataqali last year, when developer Natural Gift Carriers Limited’s contract expired.

Masilago says they will work with the mataqali to look at all avenues to bring the project back on track.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the land has been left idle for almost two years.

“The issue with that piece of land is that not all members of our mataqali were aware of that project agreement; it was just between a few members and our Turaga ni Yavusa then, not everyone. So my mission now is to have it sorted and see how best we can proceed with the housing development.”

Masilago adds the initial plan was to have 39 residential lots, three commercial lots, and an open space for recreation on the new Delaituatua subdivision.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the project was held in 2022.

FBC News has sent questions to the iTaukei Land Trust Board on the matter.