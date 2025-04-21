Cultural roots strengthened in report

Fiji has submitted its first national report on the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage to UNESCO.

The report outlines six years of work since ratifying the 2003 UNESCO Convention, high-lighting efforts by government agencies, civil society, schools, and communities to protect living heritage.

It documents initiatives such as cultural workshops, school-based programs, revitalization of traditional skills, and the recording of oral traditions.

Article continues after advertisement

The Department of Culture, Heritage & Arts, which led the report, said this achievement fol-lowed years of consultation and collaboration across the country.

It now plans to launch an institutional mapping exercise to identify and support others involved in cultural preservation.

The report will be compiled with those of other Pacific nations by UNESCO’s Living Heritage Office, helping guide regional support and future funding.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.