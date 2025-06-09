Sawani sacrilege case file sent to ODPP

[File Photo]

The investigation file into the case of alleged sacrilege in Sawani involving five juveniles is being summarised for submission to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police say investigators will await independent legal advice from the ODPP before pursuing the next course of action.

The five are alleged to have stoned a temple in Sawani, Nausori last week while devotees were holding prayers.

