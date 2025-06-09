Police search for missing car after Nadi doctor's death

The investigation into the death of a doctor and well-known social media influencer, who was found motionless in his home in Namaka, Nadi, is now being treated as an alleged murder.

The victim was discovered with multiple visible injuries.

Authorities say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death.

Efforts are also ongoing to locate the victim’s car as part of the investigation.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

