Too much movement in Makoi

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says there is too much movement of Fijians in the Makoi area.

Dr Fong says shops are still crowded and people are not adhering to the COVID-19 measures.

In his announcement this evening, Dr Fong is again calling on Fijians to stay home.

Article continues after advertisement

Today, I went driving around Makoi. There’s way too much movement in the afternoon in Makoi. Stay home. It is where all of us are safest. And if there’s message I ask everyone watching is help us spread it is encourage others to stay home.”

The PS adds Fijians need to take the virus seriously and follow the precautionary measures in place.

Wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary movement.