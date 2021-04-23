Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 LIVE briefing|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Ra source still not confirmed|Rakiraki case a cause of concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|Fiji to get 250k jabs|Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols|WHO tells nations not to let guard down|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|Journalists are working hard: FMA|It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus|Namara villagers caught entering Logani lockdown area|Trio charged over breach of COVID-19 laws|Seasonal workers leave for Australia|We need to assume Viti Levu is exposed: Doctor Fong|Viti Levu under distress|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Too much movement in Makoi

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 29, 2021 5:45 pm

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says there is too much movement of Fijians in the Makoi area.

Dr Fong says shops are still crowded and people are not adhering to the COVID-19 measures.

In his announcement this evening, Dr Fong is again calling on Fijians to stay home.

Article continues after advertisement

Today, I went driving around Makoi. There’s way too much movement in the afternoon in Makoi. Stay home. It is where all of us are safest. And if there’s message I ask everyone watching is help us spread it is encourage others to stay home.”

The PS adds Fijians need to take the virus seriously and follow the precautionary measures in place.

Wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary movement.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.