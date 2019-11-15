COVID-19
Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva
April 7, 2020 10:08 am
The Health Ministry has introduced mobile fever clinics in Suva following its success in Lautoka.
These clinics screen Fijians for symptoms of COVID-19.
The teams in Suva saw 98 individuals in an hour before stopping due to heavy rain.
Today the team will continue their clinics in Samabula East in particular:
• Vuna Road
• Nabua Road
• Muslim League Settlement
• Mead Road- in the vicinity of Suva Muslim College
• Nabua Primary School
• Upper Bayview Estate
The team will be on the lookout for individuals who display symptoms for COVID-19 such as a dry cough, fever and sore throat.
They will also ask them if they travelled or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive COVID-19.
If necessary, they will refer individuals for further investigation.
Meanwhile, 43,392 residents have been screened in Lautoka.
[Source: Fijian Government]
Click here for more on COVID-19