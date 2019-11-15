Home

Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 7, 2020 10:08 am

The Health Ministry has introduced mobile fever clinics in Suva following its success in Lautoka.

These clinics screen Fijians for symptoms of COVID-19.

The teams in Suva saw 98 individuals in an hour before stopping due to heavy rain.

Article continues after advertisement

Today the team will continue their clinics in Samabula East in particular:
• Vuna Road
• Nabua Road
• Muslim League Settlement
• Mead Road- in the vicinity of Suva Muslim College
• Nabua Primary School
• Upper Bayview Estate

The team will be on the lookout for individuals who display symptoms for COVID-19 such as a dry cough, fever and sore throat.

They will also ask them if they travelled or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive COVID-19.

If necessary, they will refer individuals for further investigation.

Meanwhile, 43,392 residents have been screened in Lautoka.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Click here for more on COVID-19

