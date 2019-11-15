Lecturer charged for allegedly offering bribe

An individual who was arrested for social gathering yesterday afternoon tried to bribe a police officer.

The 40-year-old lecturer from Nakasi was found drinking alcohol with two others in Deepwater Settlement in Korovou.

All three were arrested and charged for social gathering breaches.

Police allege the suspect then offered $500 to a police officer to release him from custody.

The same individual is also charged with drunk driving.

Also arrested in police operations last night, were seven individuals who were caught drinking alcohol at the Vunisea Jetty in Kadavu.

Five of them were contractors working in Kadavu while two were from Vunisei Village.

There were a total of forty-six arrests for COVID-19 restriction breaches in the last twenty-four hours.

Thirty-one arrests were made in the Southern Division which included twenty-four arrests for social gathering breach.

The Western Division recorded twelve arrests, nine for social gathering and three for curfew breach.

