Fiji Airways seeks interest for Nadi-Los Angeles recovery flights

Fiji Airways is seeking interest from customers wishing to travel between Nadi and Los Angeles.

The airline is exploring the possibility of recovery flights between the two ports later this week or early next week to assist in the repatriation of citizens and residents.

The recovery flight details will be confirmed if there is adequate demand for these services.

Article continues after advertisement

The airline says guests holding valid tickets for Nadi-Los Angeles or Los Angeles-Nadi flights are also able to book themselves on the recovery flight at no cost by registering their interest via the submission form.

Guests holding tickets to/from other US ports like San Francisco or Honolulu may also get on these flights.

Any connections to/from Los Angeles will be the guests’ own responsibility as Fiji Airways is unable to uplift transit passengers on these recovery flights.

The airline is urging all guests to familiarise themselves with and adhere to the entry requirements of Fiji and the United States.

These requirements will be enforced at check-in.

Only bonafide citizens and residents are able to enter Fiji at this time, and will be subject to further measures by the Government on arrival.

This includes either self-quarantine or self-isolation at home or a Government-mandated facility.

Guests can register their interest by submitting a form on this link https://t.co/anYXfOj1yo?amp=1

1/2 Fiji Airways is seeking interest from customers wishing to travel between Nadi and @flyLAXairport. The airline is exploring the possibility of recovery flights between the two ports later this week or early next week to assist in the repatriation of citizens and residents. pic.twitter.com/FK0DKPwXy0 — Fiji Airways (@FijiAirways) March 30, 2020