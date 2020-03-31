Home

COVID-19

Education Ministry initiates supplementary radio programmes

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 5, 2020 12:45 pm
Minister Rosy Akbar [File Photo]

With schools closed for another 2 weeks, the Education Ministry will share a set of supplementary programmes through the Schools Broadcasting Unit and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

The daily programmes will be aired exclusively weekdays on the FBC’s RF One and RF Two radio stations from tomorrow.

The Ministry will continue to upload supplementary worksheets and learning programmes on its website and social media page.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Rosy Akbar is urging students to take advantage of this initiative and keep themselves engaged.

Parents are to ensure children stay tuned to the respective broadcasting stations as per the schedule and continue learning from the comforts of their home.

Monday to Friday
7.00pm – 8.00pm RF One Vosa Vaka Viti Programme
7.00pm – 8.00pm RF Two Hindi Programme

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday RF One
10.30am-10.45am Literacy Years 1-4
10.50am-11.05am Early Childhood
11.10am-11.25am Numeracy Years 1-4
11.30am-11.45am Literacy Years 5-8
11.50am-12.00pm Numeracy Years 5-8 (Thursday only)

Transmission Frequency for Radio Fiji One and Radio Fiji Two
93.2 FM/105.2 – Tavua
93.4 FM/105.4 – Rakiraki
92.8 FM/104.8 – Sigatoka-Coral Coast/Ba
93.0 FM/105.0 – Suva/Deuba /Lautoka/Nadi/Yasawa/Northern Division/Rotuma/Korovou /Nausori
558khz/AM – Central & Eastern Division.

