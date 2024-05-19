Heavyweight showdown for undisputed champion title

[Source: MMA Fighting]

Tyson Fury can become the undisputed world heavyweight champion today when he fights Oleksandr Usyk in a much-anticipated unification fight.

Heavyweight boxing has not had an undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999, and victory for Fury would cement his status as the best of his generation.

In an interview, Fury says he is not thinking about legacy and his only priority is “getting paid”.

Usyk promises to be stiff opposition however, having retained his IBF, WBA and WBO titles when he stopped Daniel Dubois in the ninth round of his previous fight.

Fury is looking to bounce back from his last bout, when he was knocked down by former UFC champion Francis Ngannou before winning on a split decision.