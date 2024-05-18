Ba to face Labasa in IDC final

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Ba has qualified for the Digicel Women’s IDC football final tomorrow after walloping Suva 16-0 at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa today.

The Women in Black proved too strong for the Whites, dominating from the opening whistle to ensure they progress to the final tomorrow.

Captain and national rep, Luisa Tamanitoakula says despite the huge scoreline, the team still put up some mistakes that will need to be rectified before they take on defending champions Labasa in the decider tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s back to the drawing board, even though we played Suva. We still had mistakes in our defence and attack so that we can be ready for Labasa. They are a tough team and for us, it’s always one game at a time.”



[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Ba will take on Labasa in the decider at 11am tomorrow after the Babasiga Lionesses thumped Nadroga 20-0 earlier today.