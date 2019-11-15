Bus companies running at a loss

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has confirmed that many companies are operating at a loss.

However, they say that they will continue to serve Fijians during these difficult times.

President Nisar Ali Shah says the implication of COVID-19 on the Bus Industry has put operators in a difficult position.

Ali says most companies are now unable to carry out maintenance as passenger numbers have drastically dropped resulting in less to nil profit being made on a daily basis.

“Whatever comes in we just disbursed that in terms of fuels and the drivers’ wage, nothing for the company, nothing for even repairs and maintenance is too hard at this point, but this is not going to be forever.”

Ali says while they agree with government efforts for physical distancing, the Association feels that Buses are still the safest mode of transport given that many people are not traveling during this time.

He also says operators have been constantly reminded to sanitize their buses before and after every working day.

The FBOA says they hope the situation normalizes soon so they can assure bus companies of the economic viability of their businesses.