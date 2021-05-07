Home

Assessing team set by Commerce Ministry

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 20, 2021 4:52 am

Businesses wanting to re-open under COVID safe measure will have to sign on and agree to firm protocols before they are allowed to operate.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade, Shaheen Ali says they are about to complete a digital portal whereby businesses with COVID-safe procedures will be able to obtain passes.

Ali says a team will be assessing the applications on a case-by-case basis.

“We have set up a team of assessors at the Ministry of Commerce who will be doing the initial assessment, getting all the documents from the business and the staff list etc. Compiling this and assessing it and making recommendations. Once the recommendation is ready it is sent to the Ministry of Health. After the ministry’s approval then we print the pass and give it to individual businesses.”

Ali stresses businesses will have to meet some very strict criteria to qualify for the passes.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong on Tuesday announced that employers and businesses need to put careful thought into COVID-safe operations plans.

Dr Fong has urged businesses not to begin this process with a temporary timeline in mind and to put forward COVID-safe business plans for the long term.

