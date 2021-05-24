AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm

Just over two hours remain before Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum presents the 2021/2022 National Budget in parliament.

It comes against a backdrop of two years of financial and economic turmoil caused by COVID-19.

In what is a challenging climate for any government, Sayed-Khaiyum is expected to outline how State agencies will continue to help families which have been left with no source of income and little to no hope of survival.

The Minister has on various occasions hinted that social protections such as the $50 cash assistance and food rations are top on the government priority list.

While there has been much speculation on many fronts – including how the government will generate income, Sayed-Khaiyum has maintained that they have a long term plan to get Fiji back to productivity and pull families out of the socio-economic rut created by COVID-19.

Tens of thousands of workers without a job will be hoping for job creation policies, while the commercial sector has expressed the need for measures that help bolster struggling businesses.

The Health Ministry, the disciplined forces and social welfare are likely to get special attention as they are closely linked to the fight against COVID-19 on various fronts.

Sayed-Khaiyum is also likely to elaborate on how the last 12 months under the pandemic have affected the economy and what it will take to get back on track.

