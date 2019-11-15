$300 fee for COVID-19 tests

A recent government gazette announced that a $300 fee can be charged for COVID-19 tests.

The Ministry of Health says this is only applicable in certain circumstances and not across the board.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says this is done especially for non-citizens entering the country, along with people who want to travel overseas but need to be tested as a requirement for entry into other countries.

Dr Fong confirms this is generally the practice around the world.

The Permanent Secretary says the COVID-19 tests from the Ministry of Health is no different to the other tests and services offered by the Ministry under the Schedule of Fees and Charges.

Dr Fong says Fiji’s tests are relatively affordable.