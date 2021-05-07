$3.3m paid under COVID assistance

Around $3.3 million dollars has been paid out to over 36,000 people in the Lautoka and Nadi containment areas.

This is under the government’s COVID-19 assistance.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder says they will start processing the applications from Lami, Suva, Nasinu, and Nausori areas this evening.

The application for people living in Lami, Suva, Nasinu, and Nausori containment areas opened yesterday.

The Government is giving affected Fijians $90 as grocery payment.