19 new COVID cases recorded

Nineteen new cases of covid-19 have been recorded by the Ministry of Health.

Of the 19 new cases recorded, 18 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 1 case in the Western Division; with nil cases in the Eastern and Northern Divisions.

The 2 reinfection cases were recorded in the Central Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of 1st January is 4 daily cases.

The Central Division cases constitute 66% of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the Western division making up 28%, 4% in the Northern Division, and 2% in the Eastern Division.