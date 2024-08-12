Ravu pleads not guilty

Former Forestry and Fisheries Minister Kalaveti Ravu (Left), Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi in court today

Former Forestry and Fisheries Minister Kalaveti Ravu has pleaded not guilty in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Ravu is charged with one count of abuse of office along with Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi who is charged with one count of aiding and abetting abuse of office.

It is alleged that between 25th July 2023 and 31 August 2023, Ravu interfered in the lawful process of a Ministry of Forestry investigation into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.

Toaisi while employed with the Ministry aided and abetted the Minister in committing the offence of abuse of office.

The full disclosures for both accused persons have been served by FICAC.

Their bail has been extended until the 28th of this month.

Meanwhile, Toaisi will take his plea later this month and he has also file for a change of counsel.