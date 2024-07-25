Meli Bainimarama sent behind bars

[Source: 9News]

Meli Bainimarama, the son of former Fijian Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama will spend seven months behind bars.

The 38-year-old was convicted and sentenced by the Parramatta Local Court in New South Wales, Australia.

Nine News reported that Bainimarama was for a violent attack on his estranged wife as the couple argued in their bedroom.

He admitted to pushing his victim off the bed, grabbing her by the hair and putting his hands around her neck during the assault.

The court was shown photographic evidence of the woman’s extensive injuries; including red marks and bruises on various parts of her body.

Magistrate Timothy Khoo noted that Bainimarama had shown no remorse for his conduct, although he had completed a domestic violence course in prison.

The magistrate imposed a total sentence of 10 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of seven months for the former personnel of the RFMF.