Court

Man to appear in court for alleged murder

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 30, 2020 11:25 am
A 28-year-old man from Sabeto, Nadi will be produced in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today charged with one count of murder.

He was allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery which resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man in Cuvu Top, Sigatoka on the 23rd of this month.

The accused was arrested after a search at his home resulted in the discovery of assorted items alleged to have been stolen from the victim’s home.

The second suspect a 19-year-old who was arrested earlier is still being questioned.

The deceased and his wife were allegedly tied up during the robbery.

Police also allege that the victim was assaulted by the assailants.

