Judge to deliver ruling on duo’s appeal’s case

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (left) and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

The Suva High Court today heard the appeal case of former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

The two appeared before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe as they challenge Magistrate Yogesh Prasad’s decision on three key issues.

The alleged abuse of their fundamental human rights, the validity of the charges against them and whether the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had the authority to lay charges instead of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

The court was informed that the consolidation of charges is on hold until these issues are resolved.

Justice Rajasinghe has ordered lawyers to obtain transcripts of today’s proceedings and submit their written arguments by February 28. He will deliver his ruling on March 21.

He also noted that the plea hearing set for March 10 in the Magistrates Court will likely be postponed until after his ruling.

In this case, Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit, while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office.

Saneem is accused of unlawfully receiving over $50,000 in tax relief on his back pay while serving as Supervisor of Elections between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have approved the government’s payment of Saneem’s taxes without the required approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

