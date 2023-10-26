Ex-military officer jailed 18 years for raping daughter

A former military and prison officer who sexually assaulted and raped his daughter over a four-year period has been sentenced to 18 years by the Suva High Court.

The court heard that the accused committed these heinous acts on five separate occasions and digitally raped her twice since 2016.

The victim was only ten years old when the sexual abuse began, while the accused was in his 30s.

The court also heard that the accused threatened the victim not to complain to anyone.

High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar, while handing the sentence, said that the accused had caused considerable physical and psychological harm to the victim.

The judge said that he breached the victim’s trust, and this is a horrific case of sexual violence on a child by her own biological father.

Justice Goundar also said that the accused used his authority to justify his conduct, saying that all fathers do these things to teach their daughters about sex.

The judge said the victim was subjected to inhumane treatment by someone who had a duty to protect her.

The High Court Judge said the court denounces the crimes committed by the accused against the victim in the strongest terms.

The accused had served two years in remand, and he is now to serve 16 years with a non-parole period of 12 years.